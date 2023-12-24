iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 5th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,167 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.