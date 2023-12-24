Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.