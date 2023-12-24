ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

