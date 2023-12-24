Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.90 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

