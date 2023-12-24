iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

