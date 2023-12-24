Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 311,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 222,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 915.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 206,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

