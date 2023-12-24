PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Position Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

