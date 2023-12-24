Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
