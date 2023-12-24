Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

