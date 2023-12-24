Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

