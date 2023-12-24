Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.