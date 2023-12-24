Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.