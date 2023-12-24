ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $732,205.96 and approximately $87.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,765.21 or 1.00056897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003610 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000733 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $88.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

