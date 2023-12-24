Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Achieves $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $39,694.61 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,869,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,843,156 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03479401 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,838.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

