Celestia Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Celestia has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $344.38 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $13.78 or 0.00031504 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,011,835,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,879,144 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,011,616,438.356123 with 152,659,966.106123 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.20725282 USD and is up 8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $228,321,626.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

