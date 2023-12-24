Head-To-Head Survey: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.12 $10.62 million ($0.72) -13.83 ARMOUR Residential REIT -$127.56 million -7.54 -$229.93 million ($1.32) -14.86

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.43% 8.47% 1.63% ARMOUR Residential REIT -26.47% 15.66% 1.54%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.