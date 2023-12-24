Analyzing Eneti (NYSE:NETI) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of EuroDry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -24.46% 2.27% 1.99% EuroDry 6.43% 1.58% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eneti and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. EuroDry has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Eneti.

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and EuroDry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $199.33 million 2.19 $105.70 million ($1.04) -10.88 EuroDry $46.81 million 1.18 $33.54 million $1.03 18.87

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

