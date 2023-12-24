IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) versus OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Financial Survey

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 7.51% 29.60% 6.68% OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 2 10 0 2.83 OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IQVIA and OneMedNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IQVIA presently has a consensus price target of $235.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and OneMedNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.91 $1.09 billion $5.95 38.55 OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -5.37

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and decentralized clinical trials, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

