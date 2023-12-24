Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 4,000 The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 134,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,699. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

