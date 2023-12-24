iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Trimmed by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

