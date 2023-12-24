Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 681,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,044. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.