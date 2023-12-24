Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,954. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

