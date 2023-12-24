Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 144,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

