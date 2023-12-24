Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after purchasing an additional 432,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

