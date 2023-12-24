Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 641,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,886. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

