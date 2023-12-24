Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. 5,749,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

