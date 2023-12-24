Advocate Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.12. 793,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

