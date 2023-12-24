Rempart Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 5.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,429. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

