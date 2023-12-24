Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.00. 1,974,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,551. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

