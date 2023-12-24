Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.78. 779,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.