Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes $687,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.83. 74,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.