Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 2.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

