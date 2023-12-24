Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 0.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,686. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.51%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.