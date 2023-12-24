Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.97. 2,110,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,848. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

