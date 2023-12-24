Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Lessened by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,883,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

