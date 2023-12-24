Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 711 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.