Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

