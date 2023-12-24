Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Raised by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 127,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

