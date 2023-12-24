Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

