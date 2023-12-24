Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lifted by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3286 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

