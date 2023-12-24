Guidance Capital Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.