17,928 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.