Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.22 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.