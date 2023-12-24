Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $36,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $542.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.