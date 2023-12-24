Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
