Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,079.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

