Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

