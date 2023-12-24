Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

