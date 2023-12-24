Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $425.47. 156,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.66 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

