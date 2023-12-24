Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.64. 741,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,474. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

